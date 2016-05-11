Bottles of Carlsberg beer are seen in fridge in a bar in St. Petersburg June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk/File Photo

COPENHAGEN Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) may not have the desire or financial firepower to swallow leftovers from the planned merger of the world's two top brewers after a badly timed bet on the Russian beer market and a slowdown in China.

Analysts have speculated Carlsberg could buy some of the Eastern European assets put up for sale to smooth regulatory approval of Anheuser-Busch Inbev's (ABI.BR) planned $100 billion takeover of SABMiller SAB.L.

But for now the Danish brewer said it would focus on growing organically and improving margins to bring down its debt, and not make any "transformational" acquisitions, Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said.

"Once we have reduced our debt, improved the dividend and really improved our margins, I think we deserve the right to really look at acquisitions again. Before that we should focus on our organic growth and EBIT development," Dutchman 't Hart told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

"Mergers and acquisitions is not on top of our list," added the chief executive, who took the job last year.

He declined to make specific comments on eastern European assets that AB InBev could seek to sell or to say how big an acquisition Carlsberg would be able to make. The assets are seen fetching close to $8 billion.

The planned merger of AB InBev and SABMiller is unlikely to cause any major disruptions on the European market, but may push rivals to close the gap by seeking external growth through acquisitions, Moody's said in a report last week.

"Debt-funded acquisitions would be credit negative for Carlsberg," it said, adding that the company's credit rating remains weak with a negative outlook.

Carlsberg had net debt of 30.9 billion Danish crowns ($4.75 billion) at the end of 2015, it said in its annual report.

The chief executive has launched a major cost-cutting program and a strategy to revive growth which has been subdued since the company took over Russia's leading beer brand Baltika in 2008.

Carlsberg on Wednesday published first-quarter sales figures which were dented by a decline in the Chinese market.

The Danish group is the smallest of the world's four biggest brewers -- soon to be reduced to three. Heineken NV (HEIN.AS) is the other big brewer.

The merger will not change the competitive landscape significantly in any of the 22 markets where Carlsberg has a top two position, 't Hart said.

