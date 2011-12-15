Carlyle Group LP is in talks to buy a unit of Highland Capital Management LP that manages $3 billion in collateralized loan obligations in Europe, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The two companies have not come to an agreement and a deal may not ultimately occur, Bloomberg said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Spokesmen for Highland and Carlyle declined to comment on the report.

CLOs are structured investment products that are backed by risky, high-yield debt. Carlyle, a Washington-based private equity firm, and rivals like Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) have expanded into the European CLO market recently, Bloomberg said.

Others, like Aladdin Capital Holdings LLC and Resource America Inc have downsized their exposure, Bloomberg said, as U.S. investors have become more wary about investments in Europe.

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gary Hill)