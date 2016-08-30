A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HONG KONG Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) launched on Tuesday the sale of a stake in Australian diversified logistics company Qube Holdings Ltd (QUB.AX) worth $264 million, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Carlyle, through its Carlyle Infrastructure Partners fund, is offering 137.4 million shares of Qube at a price of A$2.55 each, putting the total deal at about A$350 million ($264 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering price is unchanged from Tuesday's close.

Carlyle and Qube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal.

($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)