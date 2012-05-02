NEW YORK Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) plans to price its IPO between $22 and $23 per unit, lower than its initial $23 to $25 range, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm proves a tough sell with the stock market.

Carlyle, which has taken many of its portfolio companies public since its founding in 1987, had marketed the original range as only modestly ambitious, and having to drop it further made for a sharp contrast with the excitement around the IPO of Blackstone Group LP (BX.N)> five years ago.

But since then, the performance of alternative-asset management stocks has been lackluster.

Blackstone shares have tumbled 56 percent since the company's 2007 IPO, while Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) has declined 32 percent. Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK.N), which went public in April, has fallen 6 percent.

Investors often complain that the balance sheets of these firms are too hard to value and that their earnings can rely excessively on carried interest, their cut of their funds' investment profits - which is often both cyclical and volatile.

Within the new price range, Carlyle has received orders for more than the 30.5 million shares on offer, the source said. Pricing of the initial public offering is expected after the market close on Wednesday, with trading starting on Thursday on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CG" (CG.O).

A spokesman for Carlyle, which boasts movie theater operator AMC Entertainment, donut maker Dunkin' Brands and car rental company Hertz among its investments, declined to comment.

"Private equity firms have not been performing that well as they're getting pressure from all sides," said Reena Aggarwal, a professor of business administration and finance at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business in Washington. "Fundraising has become somewhat of an issue. They are getting pressure on the fee structure from limited partners."

Carlyle plans to issue new equity in the offering, and its owners will not pocket any cash from the IPO directly. Instead, the proceeds will be used to pay down debt and finance operational needs, acquisitions and new fund commitments.

Under the new price range, the firm, which is selling about 10 percent of itself, would raise between $671 million and $701.5 million and would be valued at up to $7 billion. This would value Carlyle at less than half of Blackstone, even though their assets under management are similar in size.

Even before the lowering of Carlyle's price range, KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) would have been valued at approximately twice as much as Carlyle, based on the two companies' 2011 distributable earnings - cash available to pay dividends to unit holders. On the same basis, Blackstone would have been over 2.5 times more expensive than Carlyle.

Carlyle, which has about $147 billion in assets under management, returned a record $19 billion to its fund investors in 2011 and reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in distributable earnings, as sales of several assets in its funds boosted profits.

Carlyle founders William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David Rubenstein have recruited 21 banks to help market the IPO to investors. J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) are among the underwriters of the IPO.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn, Gary Hill)