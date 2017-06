A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HONG KONG Carlyle Group (CG.O) is selling up to $67 million of its stake in Hong Kong-listed Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The placing of 216 million shares is being offered at a price of HK$2.35-HK$2.45, a discount of up to 9 percent to the closing price.

UBS UBSN.VX is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)