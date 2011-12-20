Carnival Corp & Plc (CCL.L) (CCL.N) said on Tuesday it has lowered its prices for 2012 cruise bookings because of weaker demand in crisis-hit Europe, and that improvements in its revenue per cabin would continue to be "slow" next year.

The cruise operator's shares were down 2 percent to $32.12 in late morning trading.

The operator of Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America and Princess Cruises has had to adjust prices to entice many vacationers, especially in Europe, where the debt crisis has made people cautious about spending on luxuries such as cruises.

"We are seeing less demand," Chief Operating Officer Howard Frank told analysts on a conference call, noting that business in North America has held up better. "What we are seeing is softer pricing."

On the whole, advance bookings for 2012 are up and have gotten higher prices. But the momentum has shifted of late: bookings in the last six weeks are still "well ahead" of last year's pace at this time, but commanding lower prices, the company said.

Carnival expects net revenue yield, a measure of how much money each cabin generates, would be up 1 to 2 percent on a constant dollar basis in its fiscal 2012. In October, rival Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) also said yields would rise in 2012.

Miami-based Carnival said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.55 to $2.85 per share, compared with the $2.78 per share analysts were expecting, according to I/B/E/S.

In addition to contending with fuel prices, which were up 39 percent in the quarter, Carnival said unfavorable currency rates would dent its 2012 profit forecast by about $125 million, or 17 cents per share.

In the first quarter, Carnival expects adjusted earnings per share of 6 to 10 cents and for net revenue yields to be up 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

In the fourth quarter, which ended November 30, revenue yield was up 1.5 percent.

Carnival reported net income fell to $217 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on November 30 from $248 million, or 31 cents a share, a year earlier. That was in line with analyst estimates.

Revenue rose to $3.7 billion from $3.5 billion.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman and Gunna Dickson)