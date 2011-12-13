PARIS Shares in Guyenne et Gascogne GUYG.PA fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday as Carrefour (CARR.PA), the world's second-largest retailer, looked set to secure control of its largest French franchisee for a lower than expected price.

The cash or share deal values Guyenne et Gascogne at nearly 500 million euros ($661 million), which is below the 600 million expected by some analysts, and should result in modest dilution in earnings per share for Carrefour, analysts said on Tuesday.

The supervisory board of Guyenne et Gascogne (G&G) has approved the proposed transaction and a majority of G&G shareholders have agreed to tender their shares.

G&G Chairman Bertrand de Montesquiou also told a conference call that despite a premium on the cash offer of only 1 percent, including a dividend payout, a counter-bid was "unlikely."

By 1235 GMT, Carrefour shares were up 0.4 percent at 17.9 euros, while G&G shares were down 6.1 percent at 82.28 euros. The shares had fallen to a session-low of 80.87 euros after they resumed trading around midday, having been suspended since Friday's close.

Some analysts had eyed an offer as high as 100 euros per share, although G&G had said any agreed deal would exclude the impact on its shares from press reports last week about a potential Carrefour takeover.

TOUGH TIMES

Montesquiou said the cash offer made at 74.25 euros per share, with G&G planning to pay a dividend of 7 euros before the deal closes, represented a 1 percent premium over a monthly weighed average of 80.40 euros.

He tied the modest size of the premium to the low liquidity of G&G shares and to a "difficult economic climate, which looks even more difficult next year."

Montesquiou said third-quarter sales at G&G had reflected a slowdown in consumer spending, notably in discretionary non-food, and that "this trend continued in October and November while December was more satisfactory."

Analysts also pointed to weakness at major European rivals.

"The profit warning from Metro (MEOG.DE) last week served to highlight the weakness of consumer confidence and non-food sales in Europe as the threat from austerity begins to be felt," Espirito Santo analysts said in a note.

The two sides said last week that discussions were under way for Carrefour to buy G&G as key shareholder the Beau family looks to sell out and the retailer seeks to boost its position in its home market.

Analysts have said an acquisition of G&G was unlikely to create additional synergies for Carrefour and its timing was far from ideal for the French retailer, which is facing many challenges in its core domestic market.

But reaching a deal is of strategic importance to Carrefour as it can hardly afford to lose its main franchisee to a rival.

Carrefour earns some 40 percent of revenue in France, where it has faced tough competition from Leclerc, Casino (CASP.PA) and Auchan supermarkets.

Espirito Santo said the transaction "does not alter the fundamental issue facing Carrefour, which is that perceptions of price and quality have deteriorated and lag competitors, despite significant investment."

STRETCHED BALANCE SHEET

Several analysts said the terms of the deal also highlighted growing pressure on the balance sheet of Carrefour amid falling profits and deteriorating market share in France.

"The fact that Carrefour decided to issue equity rather than fully fund a cash offer for G&G serves to highlight the stretch in its balance sheet," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

To limit its cash outlay, Carrefour has announced it would exercise a put option on its 50 percent stake in Altis, its joint venture with Spain's Eroski, for 153 million euros.

Unlisted French retailer Intermarche has announced it has reached a deal with Eroski to buy Carrefour's stake in Altis.

Founded in 1913, G&G had consolidated net sales of 533 million euros last year and gross sales of 604 million.

Carrefour and G&G have a relationship dating back over 40 years, which they renewed in 2008.

Together they own Sogara, which they set up in 1966 and which operates 13 Carrefour hypermarkets in southwest France. Sogara in turn owns 8.2 pct of Centros Commerciales Carrefour, which operates 171 Carrefour hypermarkets, 108 Carrefour Market supermarkets and 28 Carrefour Express stores in Spain.

G&G itself also operates six Carrefour hypermarkets and 27 Carrefour Market supermarkets in France.

($1 = 0.7567 euros)

(Editing by Mark Potter)