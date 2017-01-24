Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
BERLIN Alain Caparros, the French chief executive of German retailer REWE, has ruled out a move to France's Carrefour (CARR.PA) to replace Georges Plassat, whose term at the world's second largest retailer is scheduled to end in 2018.
Caparros said in a statement he would not go to Carrefour after speculation in the French media that he might be a candidate for the job.
Caparros, who has been REWE CEO since 2006, said he had decided in 2015 to extend his contract at REWE until Dec. 31, 2018 and he plans to fulfill that contract and to organize a smooth transition to a successor at REWE.
Carrefour shareholders have identified Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favorites to replace Plassat, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.