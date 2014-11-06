VIENNA Oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols pledged quick talks with CAT oil management and has only the "best intentions" for the Austrian fracking specialist, his investment vehicle said on Thursday, breaking its silence on its takeover plans.

The remarks from the former head of Schlumberger Russia come a day after German-listed CAT oil appealed to the offshore bidder to reveal its intentions and strategy following its stake purchase that triggered a mandatory offer.

Joma Industrial Source Corp, the British Virgin Islands-based takeover vehicle, built an indirect controlling interest of nearly 48 percent in CAT oil by exercising a call option for the stake held by German tax adviser Walter Hoeft, Joma said.

It said it would publish on website www.joma-offer.de details of its cash takeover offer as soon as it was approved by German regulator BaFin.

Joma said it would give CAT "a substantial boost in industry know-how in its core markets, especially in Russia and Kazakhstan" because Dijols, 63, was behind the deal.

French-born Dijols spent more than three decades at Dutch oilfield services group Schlumberger, including as head of its Russia business from 2003 to 2011, it said, adding he is also on supervisory boards at Eurasia Drilling Co, IG Seismic Services and RusPetro.

Buying the CAT stake is "proof of the positive outlook for the Austrian oil drilling company", it said, adding it would soon invite CAT management to talks on its strategy.

CAT shares eased 0.2 percent to 14.97 euros by 0900 GMT, giving it a market capitalization of around 735 million euros($919 million).

CAT oil specializes in boosting productivity of wells via hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking. Its customers include Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazprom and Kazmunaigas.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by Susan Thomas)