Catalan theater group La Fura dels Baus put on a high-flying, acrobatic show at the weekend at an event designating Chile's Valdivia the "American Capital of Culture 2016".

The group performed along with some 200 local and regional acrobats and musicians.

The International Bureau of Cultural Capitals, a Spain-based non-governmental organization, made the designation for Valdivia, which lies some 850 kilometers (528 miles) south of the Chilean capital Santiago.