Music on the metro - Moscow commuters enjoy live performances
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
LOS ANGELES Action film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" led the North American box office with ticket sales of $35.6 million over the first two days of the long U.S. Thanksgiving weekend that began on Wednesday, while Disney's animated "Frozen," sold a hefty $26.3 million.
"Catching Fire," the second installment of the "Hunger Games" franchise, grossed $14.9 million on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday according to studio Lions Gate. That broke the record previously held by "Toy Story 2," which earned $13.1 million on Thanksgiving in 1999, according to Rentrak.
The film, starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen, was released on November 22 and has earned $222 million at the domestic box office to date. Industry insiders are projecting that "Catching Fire" is likely to take $90 million from Wednesday to Sunday.
Disney's "Frozen," inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairytale, is the story of a Scandinavian princess who must reconnect with her sister, the Queen, who has the power of freezing anything into ice with her hands and accidentally sets off a long winter that is destroying their kingdom. The film is projected to earn upwards of $40 million at the domestic box office according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
Superhero film "Thor: The Dark World," part of Disney's Marvel universe, had ticket sales of $4.3 million between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $175.6 million since its release on November 8.
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.