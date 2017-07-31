Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific: SCMP

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 2:16 AM / a day ago

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A passenger plane of Cathay Pacific Airways parks at the airport in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, November 24, 2016.Regis Duvignau/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Kingboard founder and chairman Cheung Kwok-wing said he wished someone from the Swire family would take temporary day-to-day control to help steer the airline's return to profitability.

He also said he had expressed interest in buying the 45 percent stake owned by its principal shareholder, Swire Pacific Ltd, but was rejected.

Kingboard Chemical had spent HK$3.4 billion to acquire a 9 percent stake in the airline since December.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang

