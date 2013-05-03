The Chicago Board Options Exchange outage that blocked access to contracts on two of the U.S. stock market's most-watched indexes for a half day last week will not threaten the exclusivity of the contracts for CBOE Holdings Inc, its incoming chief executive said Friday.

"No, I don't think there's any change that we anticipate for CBOE to be able to trade proprietary products," incoming CEO Ed Tilly said.

CBOE (CBOE.O) will have a consultant start work on Monday to review its trading systems as it tries to make sure no new software bugs disrupt trading, Tilly told investors on a conference call. The outage, and a more limited disruption a week later, led the exchange to delay extending the hours of the trading day for futures on the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX.

After the outage, some rivals and analysts questioned whether the CBOE should be allowed to continue to offer the contracts exclusively. They are by far the exchange's most profitable and cannot be traded elsewhere.

