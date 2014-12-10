NEW YORK CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which runs the largest U.S. stock-options market, said on Wednesday it has entered a licensing deal with stock market indexes provider MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) which would allow the CBOE to offer options on six MSCI indexes.

Under the agreement, the CBOE plans to offer options trading in the MSCI EAFE Index .dMIEA00000PUS, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index .dMIEF00000PUS, in the first quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement.

These options will see some interest but many will continue to use the iShares MSCI EM ETF (EEM.P) and iShares MSCI EAFE fund (EFA.P) options, since these are listed across all exchanges, said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

Exchange-traded funds tracking these two indexes are among the most popularly traded ETFs on a daily basis. Options on the EEM and the EFA are also very popular and are usually among the most traded options on any given day.

Options on the MSCI ACWI Index .dMIWD00000PUS, MSCI USA Index .dMIUS00000PUS, MSCI World Index .MIWO00000PUS and the MSCI ACWI ex-US Index .dMIWU00000PUS will be listed later in 2015, CBOE Holdings said.

The options will be listed for trading solely on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the CBOE said.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)