The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on April 29, 2016.

(Reuters) - CBS News, the news division of CBS Corp (CBS.N), said on Thursday it signed a new editorial and newsgathering partnership with the BBC.

The deal will allow the organizations to share video, editorial content and additional resources in New York, London, Washington and across the world, CBS News said.