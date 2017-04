CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves (L) is joined by CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. CEO Jeremy Male during an interview prior to their company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK CBS Corp, which owns 126 radio stations in the United States, will seek to decrease that number to somewhere in the "high 80s, low 80s," Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Wednesday.

Moonves hopes for the decrease to happen "over the next year or so," he said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. He did not specify how the company would sell the radio assets.

(Reporting By Sam Adams; Editing by David Gregorio)