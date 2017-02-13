Singer Jennifer Lopez speaks at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

CBS Corp’s airing of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards drew a 16.0 overnight rating on Sunday night, down slightly from last year, according to Nielsen data.

Last year’s Grammys show, which aired on a Monday night, drew a 16.1 overnight rating, translating to nearly 25 million viewers.

CBS will release viewership figures later on Monday.

The overnight rating measures 56 major markets in the United States, which represents about 70 percent of the country and is an early indication of what the final number will be.

