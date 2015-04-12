WASHINGTON, April 12 CBS News announced on
Sunday that the network's political director John Dickerson will
become host of the Face the Nation talk show after veteran
journalist Bob Schieffer retires this summer.
Dickerson, 46, has been political director at CBS
since 2011, and a political reporter with the network since
2009. Prior to that, he wrote for the Slate website and was a
White House correspondent for Time magazine.
A frequent guest political analyst on Face the Nation,
Dickerson will try to build on his field experience in places
like Iowa and New Hampshire as the 2016 presidential campaign
intensifies, CBS News President David Rhodes said in a press
release.
Schieffer, 78, announced this week he would retire after
hosting the Sunday morning public affairs show for 24 years. The
show has been on the air since 1954.
