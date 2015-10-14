HONG KONG State-owned China Development Bank (CDB) has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic CLSA and Deutsche Bank to manage a Hong Kong initial public offering worth about $1 billion for its leasing unit, IFR reported on Wednesday.

CDB Leasing, the unit of China's largest policy bank, plans to go public in the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing people familiar with the plans.

Bank of America, CDB, Citic CLSA and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the IPO mandates.

CDB Leasing, based in Shenzhen, covers the aviation, transport and infrastructure industries.

China wants to expand the financial leasing sector with less red tape in a bid to lower borrowing costs and increase capital investments, the state council said in August.

The country has more than 3,000 financial leasing companies that have sprouted in the 35 years of development of the sector, which has 3.6 trillion yuan ($567.4 billion) of outstanding leasing contracts, according to a Mizuho Bank report last month. China's leasing industry is expected to surpass that of United States's in the first half of 2016, the report added.

($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi)

