Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
LONDON Celgene's drug Revlimid should be an option on Britain's state health service for patients with serious bone marrow disorders and a specific chromosomal abnormality, the country's cost agency said on Wednesday.
The final draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) represents a change of tack after the medicine was rejected last year for treating myelodysplastic syndromes, which can lead to life-threatening diseases including leukaemia.
The latest decision follows the submission of revised analyses from Celgene and further information on the company's proposal to limit the cost of the drug. Celgene has agreed to provide Revlimid free of charge for anyone who needs more than 26 monthly cycles of treatment.
The draft guidance is now open for consultation before NICE issues final guidance.
