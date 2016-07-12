JERUSALEM Cellcom (CEL.TA), Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Tuesday it had started legal action against Golan Telecom after the French-backed firm dropped out of a deal they were negotiating to team up with a rival.

Cellcom initially offered to buy Golan but the deal hit a dead end this year when Israel's telecoms regulator blocked the purchase, arguing that such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to introduce more competition to the market.

Despite that setback, Cellcom (CEL.N) has since said the parties were still negotiating a deal, subject to regulatory approval, that would allow Golan to continue to use Cellcom's networks.

As part of its license, Golan, which is owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel, needed to agree to share Cellcom's network and eventually build its own.

Launched in 2012, Golan offers rock-bottom prices that competitors have struggled to meet and has taken about 10 percent of Israel's mobile market.

In a surprise move last month, Golan began negotiating a 10-year deal with cable company Hot, which is owned by French cable firm Altice (ATCA.AS) and also has a fixed-line and internet network.

Cellcom quickly demanded Golan drop the deal with Hot or pay 900 million shekels ($232.5 million) in compensation.

Cellcom said in a statement on Tuesday that following Golan's "subsequent rejection of said notice, (Cellcom) commenced legal actions against Golan Telecom, including a request for an interim injunction against the consummation of the Golan Telecom - Hot Mobile agreement."

Golan was not commenting on the matter, a spokesman said.

Cellcom separately said it was entering a network sharing and hosting agreement with Xfone, a new operator that has yet to enter the cellular market. The Xfone agreement will have no impact on the company's dealings with Golan, Cellcom said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Steven Scheer and David Clarke)