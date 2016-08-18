TEL AVIV U.S.-Israeli start-up CellSavers, whose technology matches consumers with broken mobile devices and technicians, said on Thursday it raised $15 million in financing led by Carmel Ventures, with participation of Sequoia Capital Israel.

This follows the company's $3 million seed funding led by Sequoia Capital in December.

Founded in 2015, CellSavers seeks to minimize the time consumers cannot use their device, enabling qualified and vetted local technicians to reach customers within 60 minutes.

Its service is available in 18 U.S. cities and the company

will use the funds to accelerate the growth of its platform. CellSavers has begun a major hiring round for its Israeli development center.

CellSavers Chief Executive Eyal Ronen said that in the near future the platform will be expanded to include repairs for other devices such as game consoles, smart TVs or Wi-Fi routers.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)