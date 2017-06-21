U.S. to seek to block DraftKings, FanDuel fantasy sports merger
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
TORONTO Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday that the company expects to cut some jobs as part of an effort to reduce costs by C$1 billion ($754 million).
Ferguson disclosed the plan in a briefing with reporters, saying the company would make the cuts as it assessed its operations to identify "redundancies" and "overlap" in the company.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz said it had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) to U.S. private equity firm Apollo for 300 million euros ($336 million).