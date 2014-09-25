U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), owner of Center Parcs, has appointed investment bank Rothschild [ROT.UL] to prepare a 2 billion pound ($3.3 billion) sale or flotation of the British holiday resorts group, Sky News reported.

Among the options on which Rothschild will advise Blackstone and Center Parcs' board is a further refinancing that would enable shareholders to land a big payday ahead of a sale or stock market listing, the broadcaster said.

Blackstone has owned Center Parcs since 2006.

Blackstone, Center Parcs and Rothschild were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by David Clarke)