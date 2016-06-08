Centerview Capital Technology Management, the technology-focused private investment arm of Centerview Partners investment bank, is opening an office in Atlanta and has added a new partner in Silicon Valley, the firm said on Wednesday.

Dave Dorman, a founding partner at the firm who is a former chief executive at AT&T (T.N), said in an interview that Centerview is looking to invest in local companies that may come out of universities in the area such as Georgia Tech, Emory and the University of Georgia.

"There are a lot of entrepreneurial fires burning there," Dorman said, adding that the Atlanta region has spawned cyber-security and marketing systems technology firms.

Centerview Capital was an investor in Atlanta-based, SecureWorks Corp (SCWX.O), one of the year's only technology IPOs, which raised $112 million in April and now has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion.

The former cyber security unit of Dell closed trading Tuesday at $13.28 per share, below its IPO price of $14.

Centerview is also an investor in Quantenna Communications Inc, a U.S. company that designs Wi-Fi chips used in set-top boxes and wireless routers. Reuters previously reported that Quantenna had hired banks for an IPO later this year.

Centerview Capital Technology generally invests in later-stage private companies that are looking to raise capital to expand before going public. It was founded in 2013 by Dorman, Ned Hooper, former Chief Strategy Officer of Cisco Systems and Sandhya Venkatachalam, a former Skype executive.

Dorman, who will lead the Centerview Capital Technology office and be based there, said the firm has made six investments from its first fund of more than $200 million, and is looking to make two or three more investments before raising another fund.

"Our plan and hope would be to raise a second fund in due course," he said.

The firm's other three partners are based in Menlo Park, California.

Centerview said on Wednesday it also hired Buno Pati, an entrepreneur and venture capital investor to be a partner. Pati has been an adviser at Centerview Capital Technology since 2014.

