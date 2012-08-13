LONDON Aug 13 (Reuters Point Carbon) - Total Global Steel has been forced into liquidation by creditors after a UK court ruled in May that the London-based trading house must pay Deutsche Bank 4.2 million euros ($5.1 million) in damages for selling the German bank recycled carbon credits.

Total Global Steel (TGS) entered creditors' voluntary liquidation in June after running out of money, and a committee of creditors will now oversee the sale of what's left of the shuttered trading firm's assets, said a spokesman from Begbies Traynor, the appointed liquidators.

The spokesman said he could not elaborate further on the matter nor name any of the creditors.

Efforts by Reuters Point Carbon to contact TGS, its managing director and majority shareholder Martin Lonergan, the firms' other listed directors or former employees were unsuccessful, as were requests for comment from the company's solicitors.

Creditors' voluntary liquidation involves a company's shareholders passing a resolution to wind up the firm and sell its assets, often as a result of mounting pressure from unpaid creditors.

A source working in the shabby grey building in central London that used to house TGS' metals, power and carbon trading operations said, on request of anonymity, the company had vacated in March after "packing up and leaving in the middle of the night".

The source said TGS laid off most of its London staff earlier this year, a claim supported by the LinkedIn profiles of several former employees showing they all parted ways with the company in January.

"They owe a lot of people a lot of money," the source said, adding that UK tax collectors were among those on the list.

A spokeswoman at HM Revenue and Customs said the agency was unable to comment on the matter.

Two sources familiar with the liquidation proceedings said they believed Deutsche Bank remained a creditor, seeking the 4.2 million euros in damages awarded by the London High Court in May.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman would neither confirm nor deny this.

The court's verdict found TGS in breach of contract when in March 2010 it delivered to Deutsche Bank 492,000 Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) that had already been used by Hungarian companies to meet CO2 caps under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

The case revealed Deutsche Bank signed agreed four separate deals to buy the CERs from TGS between March 10-12 at a total cost of 5.7 million euros, or 11.66 euros per credit.

It was also disclosed that TGS sold a further 301,000 recycled CERs to MF Global Energy that same week, but it is not clear if TGS was forced to replace the units or compensate the now-defunct broker.

Deutsche Bank then sold some of the recycled CERs it unwittingly bought to other companies through French CO2 exchange BlueNext.

Shortly after, ten companies reported that their newly-acquired credits were tarnished, sending panic through the market and forcing several emissions exchanges to halt trade as participants combed through their holdings in search of the effectively worthless credits.

EXPULSIONS

TGS, which according to its website also specializes in physical metal trading, in the past month has had its membership at the London Metal Exchange restricted.

It has also been expelled from the Balancing and Settlement Code, the mechanism that manages settlement in the UK's electricity trading market, for failing to pay fees.

The firm remains a member of ICE Futures Europe, the world's largest marketplace for CO2 trading, the bourse's website showed.

TGS was also linked to 88,000 carbon credits stolen from paper manufacturer Drewsen Spezialpapiere in 2010 after lawyers acting on behalf of the German firm said the units were traced to an account held at the UK emissions registry and registered in Lonergan's name.

There was no suggestion of impropriety and Lonergan has refused to confirm that the account belongs to TGS.

In October 2010, Lonergan said in an interview that TGS was expanding its operations in China, originating carbon offsets from forestry projects and partnering with the Beijing Environmental Exchange to launch a carbon footprint evaluation service.

He said TGS was also invited to join China's official delegation to the 2010 U.N. climate talks in Cancun, Mexico and shortly after attend a meeting in Washington at the White House.

(Reporting by Michael Szabo; additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli)