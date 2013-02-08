Mortgage REIT Cerberus Mortgage Capital Inc filed with regulators to raise as much as $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The real estate investment trust will use proceeds from the offering to invest in both agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, it said in a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company, which is controlled by an affiliate of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, did not reveal how many shares it would offer in the IPO or their expected price.

New York-based Cerberus Mortgage Capital said it plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange but did not reveal its planned ticker symbol.

Zais Financial Corp (ZFC.N), another mortgage REIT that went public on Friday, saw its shares fall 6 percent on debut after raising $120 million from its IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

