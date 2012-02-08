Shares in Cerner Corp (CERN.O) climbed as much as 15 percent, a day after the health information technology company posted better-than-expected quarterly results on strong bookings and forecast first-quarter revenue largely above market estimates.

On Tuesday, the company posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly profit on bookings of $899.0 million, an all-time high for Cerner.

"Contrary to negative positions we've heard in recent months, Cerner smashed past bookings guidance," Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Eric Coldwell said in a client note.

Coldwell said Cerner is "one of the cleanest stories in healthcare, with virtually no nagging concerns, incredibly clear sector and company-specific catalysts, and at least two years f 20 percent to 25 percent earnings-per-share growth ahead."

The analyst raised his price target on the stock to $82 from $79.

Cerner's shares were trading up 13 percent at $70.56 on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $71.80 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)