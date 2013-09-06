CERNOBBIO, Italy Italy state-owned holding CDP said on Friday it is involved in talks to sell state-controlled defense group Finmeccanica's SIFI.MI unit Ansaldo Energia.

Finmeccanica has reached a preliminary agreement to sell a majority stake in Ansaldo Energia to South Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries (034020.KS), a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Finmeccanica is 30 percent owned by the Italian state and needs government backing for sensitive strategic issues like disposals.

As part of the deal, an Italian investor could keep a minority stake.

"It's being talked about, I can't say anything more," said CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini when asked if CDP would be taking a stake in Ansaldo Energia.

CDP's strategic investment fund FSI has expressed an interest in taking a stake in Ansaldo Energia in the past.

