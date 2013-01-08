Showgoers look at a display of 55-inch OLED televisions in the LG Electronics booth during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS LG Electronics will begin selling televisions based on "OLED" technology, which allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the United States in March.

TV makers like Samsung and LG are banking on the next-generation, "organic light-emitting diode" screens to prop up flagging sales of televisions.

"You have been waiting patiently for the launch (of OLED). Well, the wait is over," LG's chief technology officer, Skott Ahn, told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

James Fisher, LG's head of marketing, said the South Korean electronics maker will begin selling 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the TVs, with the 55-inch screen costing $12,000.

(The story corrects last paragraph to say that 55-inch (not 84-inch) versions would cost $12,000)

(Reporting By Tim Kelly; editing by John Wallace)