Tech rout sparks search for value
NEW YORK The "sell in May" memo arrived a bit late in some investors' inboxes this year.
LAS VEGAS Samsung Electronics Co unveiled its latest tablet using a 7.7-inch OLED display on Monday, and said the product will be available through U.S. mobile carrier Verizon Wireless.
The device is the Korean electronics giant's first tablet using organic light emitting diodes (OLED), which boasts better picture quality than mainstream LCD flat-screens.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Poornima Gupta)
NEW YORK The "sell in May" memo arrived a bit late in some investors' inboxes this year.
JAKARTA Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google for 2016 in their dispute over taxes, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.