SAO PAULO Cia Energética de São Paulo SA (CESP6.SA) said on Tuesday that a council overseeing privatizations has recommended the state of São Paulo sell a controlling stake in the Brazilian electricity generator.

In a securities filing, the company known as Cesp said the decision by the council was made earlier in the day.

