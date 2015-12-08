Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
SAO PAULO Brazil's Cetip SA CTIP3.SA rejected a takeover bid from BM&FBovespa SA (BVMF3.SA), Latin America's largest exchange operator, because the unsolicited offer undervalued the company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Cetip's chief executive, Gilson Finkelsztain, told journalists the Brazilian securities clearinghouse is not up for sale and has not received any other offers.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.