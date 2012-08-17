Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options for a second consecutive week, as investors reduced their bullish bets because of doubts over more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The group, commonly referred to as speculators, raised their net longs - essentially bullish bets - to their highest level since early May, while specs increased its copper shorts for a second straight week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders showed.

However, analysts said that the magnitude of the changes for all three metals were too small to indicate significant trend changes, as investors largely stayed on the sidelines waiting for news whether the Fed will use a new round of bond buyback to boost the economy.

"You're actually seeing some drawdown in terms of copper and silver stocks, but it's all still wait-and-see, light summer technical trading," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.

Chances that the Fed will launch a third round of money printing have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent, according to a Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering economic growth expectations. <FED/AHEAD>

Managed money trimmed their net longs in gold by 3,454 to 82,056 lots in the week up to August 14.

The group increased their net longs in silver by 1,252 to 10,575 contracts, the highest level since the week up to May 1. Speculators also increased their net shorts in copper by 2,572 to 10,775 contracts.

(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)