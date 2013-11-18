The sign marking the MF Global Holdings Ltd. offices at 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan is seen in New York November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON A federal judge in New York has ordered MF Global Inc to return more than $1 billion to harmed customers and pay an additional $100 million penalty as part of a civil settlement with U.S. derivatives regulators.

The November 8 court order by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero for the Southern District of New York was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday in a press release.

The approval by the judge marks the end of the CFTC's litigation initiated in June against MF Global Inc over the brokerage's October 2011 collapse and loss of more than $1 billion in customer money.

The CFTC's civil case against defendants MF Global Holdings Ltd, former Chief Executive Officer Jon Corzine and former Assistant Treasurer Edith O'Brien, however, is still ongoing.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)