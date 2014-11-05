CHICAGO The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will push back a deadline to require that more swaps trade on electronic trading platforms, to give market participants more time to prepare, the agency's chairman said on Wednesday.

The CFTC was due to require swaps that are packaged with other uncleared swaps or with other securities, such as Treasuries, to trade on mandated electronic venues from Nov. 15, but investors have said that more time is needed to develop technology and processes.

"We recognize the market needs a bit more time on certain remaining packages, and I expect the staff will issue the letter shortly," CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said at a derivatives conference in Chicago.

Trades that combine Treasuries with interest rate swaps make up the bulk of derivatives trades between large banks and are also popular with asset managers. Trades that combine different interest rate swaps are also popular.

