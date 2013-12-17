PARIS French oil industry seismic surveying firm CGG (GEPH.PA) lowered its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as customers push back major orders, sending its shares tumbling 18 percent to a two-year low.

The warning comes six weeks after CGG cut its full-year revenue growth target to 15-17 percent from 25 percent due to weak demand for seismic equipment.

Shares in the company have since lost as much as 30 percent of their value, leading to a drop of close to 50 percent this year. The European oil and gas index .SXEP is little changed compared with the start of 2013.

CGG is now targeting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $400-$420 million in 2013, it said in a statement, without giving its previous forecast. Last year, it posted EBIT of $403 million before the impact of non-recurring items related to the acquisition of Fugro Geoscience.

"It's a heck of a disappointment and it's clearly hemorrhaging on the market," a Paris-based trader said.

A sustained rise in oil prices had encouraged oil companies to spend more on exploration in increasingly remote areas, boosting demand for CGG's seismic data, which allow the design of more precise three-dimensional maps of fields deep under the seabed.

But shareholder pressure has recently prompted oil majors such as Total (TOTF.PA) to plan for lower capital expenditure in the future, potentially hitting revenue at services suppliers such as CGG.

Total said in September that it would begin a "soft landing" next year to scale back heavy capital spending.

British energy services company John Wood Group (WG.L) warned last week that profit from its engineering division, which carries out design work mainly on offshore oil rigs and accounts for around half its total profits, would fall about 15 percent next year.

"Looking at the short term and at the fourth quarter, we are operating in difficult market conditions as clients continue to delay their awards of large projects," CGG said in a statement.

The company said it hoped to grow revenue to more than $4 billion in 2016 from $3.4 billion last year, with a 400 basis point improvement in its EBIT margin as it shifts focus to its more profitable and less capital-intensive businesses, such as equipment.

French oil services company Technip TECF.PA, which cut its full-year sales and margin targets for its subsea business on October 31, blaming a stronger euro, is due to update the market on its outlook for 2014 after the market closes.

(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Noelle Mennella; Editing by Blaise Robinson and Louise Heavens)