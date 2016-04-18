CORSIER-SUR-VEVEY, Switzerland After 15 years of planning, Chaplin's World, an interactive museum showcasing the life and works of Charlie Chaplin, has opened in the Swiss village of Corsier-sur-Vevey on Lake Geneva.

The museum is set in a 14-hectare park on the estate of Manoir de Ban, where Chaplin spent the last 25 years of his life with his wife Oona and their eight children.

"This is a museum in movement, it is not static. It is like the character to whom it pays tribute,” Chaplin's son Michael Chaplin told journalists.

The exhibition includes a Hollywood-style studio, a tour with images detailing Chaplin's life and work and a mock “Easy Street” - a setting for one of his classic films.

