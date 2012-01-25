Style author Charla Krupp, who regularly appeared on the NBC morning show "Today," has died at age 58, hosts of the show reported on Tuesday.

She died on Monday after a battle with breast cancer, "Today" host Natalie Morales told viewers.

Krupp, who grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, most recently lived in Manhattan and Sagaponack, New York, her website said.

Krupp wrote the books "How Not to Look Old" and "How to Never Look Fat Again." Her books spent 22 weeks on the New York Times best sellers list, her website said.

The books gave readers style tips to improve their looks, sometimes with just a few quick adjustments. On the "Today" show and on her website, she was known to share such quips as, "Look thinner by dinner."

Krupp's husband, Richard Zoglin, said in a statement broadcast on "Today" that his wife had completed and promoted her second book, "How to Never Look Fat Again" which came out in 2010, while battling cancer.

"The disease barely slowed her down, or dimmed her vibrant spirit, and it is still impossible for me to imagine that she is gone," Zoglin said in the statement.

Krupp had been a regular guest on the "Today" show for 10 years, appearing in more than 130 style segments, her website said.

She had formerly been an editor for the magazine Glamour.

