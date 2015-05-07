SEOUL Shares of Cheil Industries (028260.KS), which owns fashion brands and amusement parks, fell up to 13.5 percent on Thursday after a media report said parent Samsung Group would not adopt a holding company structure for generational succession.

There had been speculation that Cheil, about 42 percent owned by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Chairman Lee Kun-hee and his three children, would act as a holding company through which the younger Lees would control Samsung Group.

But Lee's only son, Jay Y. Lee, denied that Samsung Group would adopt a holding company structure aimed at tightening the family grip on South Korea's biggest conglomerate, according to a report in Chosun Ilbo newspaper on Wednesday.

A Samsung Group spokesman declined to comment.

Analysts believe the heart attack and hospitalization of Lee Kun-hee a year ago has added urgency to the process of transferring control to the next generation.

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is regarded by the market as the most likely successor as leader of the family business.

Cheil Industries debuted on the stock market in December, seen as part of restructuring steps towards the power transition.

