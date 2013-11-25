Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who sought asylum in the United States, gives an interview in New York in this May 24, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(This is the first part of a two-part story.)

NEW YORK In May 2012, Chen Guangcheng, the Chinese dissident, was getting ready to journey to New York after his improbable escape from house arrest.

About a week before his arrival, an Evangelical Christian pastor from Texas and a New York University law professor took a walk in Central Park. They wanted to discuss the difficulties Chen might face as one of the most high-profile and sought-after immigrants to come to the United States in some time.

These men were to become two of Chen's closest advisers in America, which would create a difficulty of its own. Over the course of an increasingly distrustful year, Chen couldn't possibly follow their often sharply conflicting advice simultaneously, leaving him torn. But for now, as the pair strolled through the park on a Sunday afternoon, it seemed as if they were in alliance and set to counsel Chen in unison.

Jerome Cohen, the renowned professor and expert in Chinese law, thought it best if Chen initially spoke with caution, if at all, about his best-known cause: his exposure of the grisly practice of forced abortions and sterilizations in his native Shandong Province as an illegal means of enforcing China's family-planning policy. Chen's efforts enraged local officials and led to nearly seven years of imprisonment and house arrest.

His ordeal ended only when, one April night last year, Chen, who is blind, leapt the walls around his home, evaded the guards who had taken over his village, made his way to Beijing and sought refuge in the American Embassy.

Few in the U.S. could disagree with Chen's cause. But Cohen felt it was tricky for a newcomer to discuss it with an American audience without getting enmeshed in the distinct and far more divisive debate here about when pregnant women can legally choose to have an abortion.

Religious conservatives are among Chen's most admiring supporters, and Cohen feared that Chen, who is not himself a Christian, might stumble on American political fault lines he'd not yet learned to detect. Besides, Chen had plenty else to talk about, having helped disabled people and the rural poor affirm their rights in China's courts - so-called rule of law issues.

"A LITTLE NAIVE"

Walking alongside Cohen was Bob Fu, the founder of a Christian organization called ChinaAid, based in Midland, Texas, that agitates for religious freedom in his native China.

Before his own exile, Fu, a 45-year-old with fuzzily buzz-cut black hair, had once been imprisoned for two months for proselytizing and for preaching in churches not sanctioned by the Chinese government. Sixteen years had passed since Fu and his wife, Heidi Cai, pregnant without the requisite government permit, fled China for political asylum in the United States.

Fu found little to object to as he listened to the professor - the pair had been friendly acquaintances for years - although he says he didn't quite get why the abortion issue was such a big deal. Fu is not involved in efforts to limit access to abortion in the United States, and says he has never paid much attention to the debate.

"I maybe was a little naive," Fu says. "I was not very conscious of how strong the battle with the pro-life group is, the almost irreconcilable differences."

Cohen, a tall, imposing, gravel-voiced 83-year-old with a white mustache and a preference for bow ties, is revered among scholars of Chinese law, not least because he taught so many of them over the decades. Fu says he was happy to defer to the professor's wisdom. They both wanted to help Chen avoid the fate of the many previous Chinese dissidents who struggled to continue their work after arriving in America before fading into embittered irrelevance.

Both men had been involved in helping Chen extricate himself from his awkwardly timed refuge at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, where he had arrived just as Hillary Clinton, then U.S. secretary of state, was getting into town for bilateral talks only to find herself defusing a diplomatic crisis. Fu had long been in contact with activists who helped Chen flee to Beijing, and became a sort of liaison among them, Chen himself, and various American officials and politicians.

Cohen, for his part, helped craft the diplomatically elegant solution of offering Chen a place as visiting fellow at the U.S.-Asia Law Institute, where he is a director, at NYU's law school, rather than have Chen seek political asylum. (The University of Washington and Oklahoma Wesleyan University made similar offers.)

Chen, whose legal knowledge is largely self-taught, was keen to study. The arrangement also gave the United States and China the face-saving pretense of acting as if Chen was basically indistinguishable from the many thousands of Chinese who travel each year to America on student visas.

Cohen had first met Chen in 2003, when Chen spent several weeks in the United States on a State Department fellowship for foreigners of potential influence, and later called on him several times in China. "He could be China's Gandhi," Cohen liked to say. Fu hadn't yet met Chen but had been involved in his case for years, helping circulate a video and a letter smuggled from the Chens' guarded home in which they described their brutal confinement.

However, a little over a year after their stroll, Chen would make a stark choice between these two friends. In June of this year, Chen issued an incendiary statement. He asked Fu to proofread it beforehand; Cohen would see it, and with dismay, only after it was published.

In that statement, Chen accused the university of asking him to leave as a result of "great, unrelenting pressure" from "the Chinese Communists" - while thanking the school all the same for its generosity.

NYU, which is building an outpost in Shanghai, strenuously rejected the claim. In its defense, it can point to interviews Cohen gave PBS and Reuters weeks before Chen's arrival in which he said the dissident's position would last up to a year. A number of Chen's supporters and colleagues from his year at NYU wonder whether he has made some sort of mistake. (For this reason, many of them would only speak on condition of anonymity, saying they wished the upsetting story would just go away.)

Chen, in an email, declined to be interviewed or to address questions for this account of his tumultuous year at NYU.

"To transplant the contradictions between dictators and the free world into the free world (for example, between NYU and myself) is something that the dictators are always working hard to do," he wrote in the email. "We must not be fooled! Moreover, I don't want to allow those people who have helped me to be harmed."

It was never going to be straightforward for a so-called barefoot lawyer from rural China to find his feet on Manhattan asphalt. Chen thought he'd just be studying law. He ended up also getting a crash course in America's culture wars. It was a predicament that would define his first year in the United States, where he found himself depending on the guidance of people who made no secret of the fact they did not entirely trust one another and were unable to cooperate.

Chen speaks little English, and so relies on others to translate his words. He was blinded by a childhood fever, and so relies on others to lead him around unfamiliar spaces. He had never lived outside China, and so depended on others to describe the ways of his new home. But America can seem a very different place when viewed from Midland, Texas, than it does from New York. Much of his time here can be seen as a battle, gradually ceded by those at NYU, over who could be considered the most careful custodian of his voice and his surest guide.

At first, that role belonged to Cohen. Besides avoiding abortion talk, Cohen told Fu that day in the park that he also thought Chen should steer clear of politicians, at least in public, until the 2012 presidential election had passed. He worried that Chen's voice might be easier to dismiss if it came with a religious or partisan echo.

"Maybe he wanted to build a united front with me," Fu says of Cohen, "and maybe he already put me in the column of pro-life, religious, evangelical, right-wing - you know, I don't know this mentality."

If there ever was an alliance between Fu and Cohen, it dissolved within days of Chen arriving in New York.

DISSIDENT GLAMOUR

From almost the moment the plane carrying Chen, his wife, Yuan Weijing, and their two young children landed at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 19, Chen's new colleagues at NYU and some of his closest supporters rarely viewed an encounter with him in quite the same way.

The cracks began to appear at Chen's first New York press conference, which took place that evening outside an NYU apartment building in Greenwich Village right after he emerged from a van to cheers and camera flashes. Chen, with his square jaw, easy smile, his wispy moustache and dark sunglasses, has the sort of dissident glamour that cameras find irresistible. That his right foot was in a cast and he hobbled towards the microphones on crutches, the lingering marks of his astonishing flight to freedom, seemed only to add to this appeal.

Chen addressed the journalists and supporters in Mandarin, thanking the American government for its help and the Chinese government for its "restraint and calm." He added that he hoped China would honor what he said was a promise to investigate the treatment of him and his family. "So we should link our arms," he said at one point, "to continue in the fight for the goodness in the world and to fight against injustice."

To his left was Cohen, who clasped Chen's elbow and occasionally whispered guidance in his ear or patted urgently at his arm when he spoke for too long without pausing for the interpreter.

To Chen's right was CJ Huang, a Chinese-speaking doctoral student at Yale's history department, recruited the previous night to help the Chens with their transition. She took to scribbling words on a scrap of paper as she tried nervously to keep up with translating Chen's remarks.

In the crowd was Reggie Littlejohn, an American activist who runs an organization called Women's Rights Without Frontiers, which campaigns against forced abortions in China. She had testified several times over the years at congressional hearings about Chen's plight. It was an emotional moment for her.

"I would have crawled half way around the world to see him while he was under house arrest," she said, and now he was an arm's length away. She had brought along a bouquet of roses - red, an auspicious color in China - to give Chen after he spoke.

Instead, she recalls, someone from the NYU team interposed themselves, taking her flowers on Chen's behalf. Littlejohn sent Reuters a photograph of the failed Kodak moment. It shows Chen twisting around to face Littlejohn and her bouquet as he is led away by the arms between Cohen and Matt Dorf, who had met Chen that day as his newly appointed public-relations consultant. Dorf's firm has often worked for Hillary Clinton and other Democrat clients.

"I was close enough to touch Chen, but he was forcibly escorted from the press conference," Littlejohn wrote in the accompanying email.

Dorf says it was a hectic first day, full of unfamiliar faces, with more or less everyone meeting for the first time, and that Chen was exhausted.

Chen went upstairs to join his family in the three-bedroom apartment provided rent-free by NYU. It churned with people. Flowers, toys for the children and gifts from well-wishers piled up.

Chris Smith, a Republican congressman from New Jersey who had agitated for Chen's release for years, was also there. Smith was irritated that his attempt earlier to give Chen a hero's greeting on the tarmac of Newark airport had been stymied when State Department officials whisked the Chens from the plane into the van. But after a bit of a wait, he was more or less Chen's first visitor, and they talked and posed for photographs.

Cohen and others at NYU say they respect Smith's support and efforts on behalf of Chen and others who run afoul of authoritarian regimes, work Smith has done since the 1980s. But, as Smith is aware, they tend to disagree strongly with some of his politics. A Roman Catholic, Smith is passionately opposed to abortion and is a co-chairman of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.

Still, on this evening at least, everyone mingled amicably. Bob Fu was away on a short trip in Asia. But his wife, Cai, came by, bringing Fu's regards and gifts - a new iPhone and iPad for Chen.

Littlejohn almost made it upstairs, too. Soon after the press conference finished, she says she got word that Chen wanted to meet her. Before she got to the elevator, someone from the NYU team told her Chen was feeling unwell. They'd have to reschedule.

Even if it did not go entirely as they'd hoped, Littlejohn and Smith both describe it as one of the happiest days of their lives, a vindication of years seeking Chen's release.

But as the year unfolded, Smith, Littlejohn and Fu, to varying degrees, grew convinced NYU was trying to control Chen's movements. Even Huang's frantic note-taking, a practice used by several of Chen's interpreters, would come to be seen as part of a pattern of suspicious behavior.

AROUND THE DINING TABLE

Bob Fu ended his Asia trip and went to New York City the next Thursday, eager to finally meet Chen in person. Jerry Cohen had set up an appointment at Chen's apartment for 8:30 a.m. Chen welcomed Fu at the door, and the two embraced and began talking earnestly. Both hailed from Shandong Province - their wives grew up in neighboring villages - and could swap dour tales of first-hand experience with Chinese justice.

A little later in the morning, Cohen, media strategist Dorf and Linda Mills, an NYU vice provost, arrived to join the Chens and Huang, his aide and interpreter, around the dining table for a pre-arranged meeting about communications strategy. Fu asked if he could stay and join in.

"I naively agreed," Cohen says.

Much of the meeting focused on the importance of securing Chen a book deal. It seemed a perfect, obvious idea - with a memoir, Chen could describe his life's work and provide for his family.

Dorf and others discussed with Chen how the value of his story, particularly the parts about his imprisonment and dramatic escape, could corrode if every detail was aired in interviews and public appearances. Save all that for the book, was their advice.

Chen seemed to take this on board. Bob Barnett, a well-connected lawyer based in Washington who has worked as a book agent for Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, was one of three agents who had already been approached to represent Chen.

There was strong appetite for Chen's remarkable tale: The day Chen arrived, an agent from William Morris Endeavor, the talent agency in Beverly Hills, California, had emailed Fu in hope of securing of Chen's film and television rights for a "major client."

The incoming messages Chen paid most attention to, however, were those with worrying news from his relatives: They were being harassed by local officials after Chen's escape.

A nephew, Chen Kegui, had been arrested for brandishing a kitchen knife at men who stormed his home at night after Chen's flight, wounding one of them. Other relatives and his lawyers complained they were barred from seeing Kegui. Cohen urged Chen to raise these concerns in media interviews. The meeting seemed productive.

Afterwards, Fu headed downstairs, and reporters waiting outside approached him. Fu recalls speaking to them for a short while, telling them Chen was well, if a little jetlagged, and would be appearing at the weekend alongside Cohen to speak at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The next day, Fu and Cohen had arranged to have lunch together, but when Fu got to Cohen's office the professor was angry. "He was almost screaming," Fu says. Cohen told Fu that people at NYU had seen his quote and would no longer trust him or work with him. Fu says he was surprised but apologetic.

Cohen told Reuters he was upset with Fu for leaving the previous day's meeting early to "put his own spin on things," giving "an interview that made it seem like he had allowed our NYU group to meet with Chen rather than the contrary." Fu says he didn't leave early and disputes Cohen's interpretation of his remarks.

Cohen was also "put off" by an email Fu sent supporters of ChinaAid, Fu's Christian advocacy group, seeking donations to a legal fund. "I think the money was supposed to defray the expenses of lawyers for Chen in China, which I thought rather odd," Cohen says.

Chen is not a Christian, as Fu has sometimes pointed out in interviews and articles. But readers of Fu's fundraising email might be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

"As Christians, we can stand with our Chinese Christian brothers and sisters as we pray for all those in pursuit of the truth," the email said. "Help ChinaAid as we help support the work of the persecuted Chinese faithful."

To Cohen, it seemed like just the sort of cynical misappropriation of Chen's image he was trying to prevent. Fu feels he has been clear enough on the question elsewhere, and if the email, which Fu says was written by a ChinaAid staff member, caused Chen to be briefly mistaken for a Christian, of all things, it was unintentional.

"I think that might be our standard sign-off on every email we send, so maybe our staff just pasted it," Fu says. An organization such as ChinaAid has every right to raise funds, he says, and in the end it sent some of its own money to lawyers helping Chen's relatives in China. He says he also gave Chen about $2,000 from ChinaAid in the first week to defray the costs of his family's transition.

Fu was falling out of favor with other members of Chen's new team, too, over matters small and large. One aide found Fu's habit that first week of frequently turning up at Chen's apartment to drop off fruit tiresome and vaguely suspect, as if fresh produce might make it harder to turn him away when he swung by without an appointment. Fu considers this perfectly reasonable behavior, especially while Chen was still convalescing. "I know he likes to eat fruits," he says. "Some cherries, some watermelon."

What Fu apparently did not know was that Cohen and others at NYU had already come to believe that the iPad and iPhone given to Chen by Fu and his wife were loaded with spyware, in what they concluded was a deliberate attempt to monitor the Chens.

At some point, someone on Chen's team asked NYU technicians to inspect the devices, according to Cohen and another person familiar with the episode.

The technicians believed they had found spyware on the devices, and similar bugs on smartphones given to the Chens by Chai Ling, a post-Tiananmen Square émigré who has become a born-again Christian in the U.S. and runs an organization against forced abortions in China. They also thought spyware had been implanted on a third set of devices that some unknown person added to the pile of Chen's well-wishers' gifts, Cohen and the other person say. (A spokesman for Chai said she had no comment.)

Fu's Apple devices were determined to have secret software on them allowing a third party to access both the devices' files and their GPS systems, effectively turning them into tracking tools. Another NYU aide has a hazier memory, unable to recall whether the presence of deliberately installed spyware was established or whether technicians were instead trying to warn the team of potential vulnerabilities.

Fu says he was not even aware of the allegations until Reuters contacted him in June this year for comment. He says he then immediately reported them to someone he knows at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. People at NYU say Fu was never confronted because it did not seem a priority during a frantic first week.

Fu maintains his innocence, saying all he did with the new devices was get a ChinaAid technician to install Skype and set up iCloud, a standard bit of Apple software that allows a user to remotely access a device's files and - with a feature called Find My iPhone - track its location using its GPS system. "Heidi handed over all the passwords," Fu says of his wife.

The details of this episode remain murky. Reuters was unable to establish whether Cohen's allegation is correct, or whether Fu was simply trying to help get the devices up and running. Requests to speak to the technicians were denied by NYU, and the FBI declined to comment.

Fu and Cohen had their lunch that day. They managed some small talk about how Chen's refrigerator was already amusingly stuffed with dumplings, but the relationship between the two men never really uncurdled after this.

"I became more cautious and decided that it would be better for Chen to have his own dealings with Bob rather than seek to coordinate with Bob any advice I might give," Cohen says.

Cohen and others at NYU say they immediately told Chen about the spyware and their belief that Fu was behind it. Chen was furious at the news, one former colleague says. If so, Fu says, Chen kept it to himself.

Chen hadn't been in America a week, and already he was forced to worry about the motives of those who purported to be helping him and to decide whom to trust: Fu? His new colleagues at NYU? Neither? Both?

Chen was asked what he wanted to do with the gadgets, and his response seems telling: He wanted them back once the technicians were satisfied. From then onwards, he would carry two phones at all times: his NYU-issued BlackBerry and the iPhone from Fu. Few, if any, of his NYU colleagues had the iPhone number, if only because they never saw a need to ask. Fu often called it several times a week.

A few days later, Chen's first Op-Ed appeared in the New York Times. Cohen says he helped Chen write it. The piece, "How China Flouts Its Laws," called on China to observe the "rule of law" and to investigate the harassment of Chen and his relatives. It did not mention forced abortions, even in passing.

Although the early days had been bumpy, everything still seemed to be going pretty much as Cohen had hoped during the walk with Fu in Central Park.

SUSPICIONS OF ESPIONAGE

Chen Guangcheng spent nearly seven years of detention in China's Shandong Province, in both a prison cell and under house arrest in his family's stone farmhouse in the village of Dongshigu. For most of that time, the only people who were able to visit were the men hired by local government officials to guard him.

Chen and his wife, Yuan Weijing, have described how those men sometimes came in and beat them: Once, a gang of them rolled up Yuan in a rug and pinned Chen to a chair in preparation for their pummelings.

Now that Chen was in New York City, a seven-year build-up of politicians, journalists, academics, lawyers, agents, human-rights professionals, activists, admirers and at least one Hollywood movie star all at once were eager to see him. It was sometimes overwhelming.

People who did not have Chen's direct contact details - few did, in the early days - were obliged to approach him through Jerome Cohen, the venerable New York University law professor who had found a place at the school for Chen as a visiting scholar, or through Chen's other NYU colleagues and newly hired aides. The academics tried to protect Chen from people they suspected were trying to harness his dissident charisma for their own ends.

If that route didn't work, there was an alternative in Bob Fu, the Christian pastor and activist who runs an organization called ChinaAid, which agitates for religious freedom in his native China.

Fu had been prominently featured in recent media reports as a source of information about Chen after his escape from house arrest. He was fast becoming a close friend of Chen, and, about as quickly, an irritant to Cohen and others at NYU, who found him suspect. Fu was easy to get hold of at his office in Midland, Texas, and was generally less quick to point out potential reasons to turn down a request than the NYU people. Fu says he was disheartened to realize he'd fallen from NYU's favor, but continued to dutifully forward all requests from people trying to contact Chen to staff at NYU.

Those whose request was denied or went unanswered sometimes became suspicious, believing Chen would surely want to accept but concluding that NYU must have intervened against his wishes.

"Everyone he agreed to see got to see him, not necessarily at the precise moment they demanded and not necessarily privately unless they especially requested such a meeting and he agreed," Cohen says.

Sometimes Chen was slow, aides say, partly a factor of his blindness making him unable, for example, to speed-read through emails, which he would instead get others to read to him or listen to using slightly cumbersome English-text-to-Chinese-speech software. Other times he was unpredictable. One aide recalls him being keen to accept an interview request from a minor Israeli newspaper for reasons no one else understood.

The meetings that did take place could be prickly affairs, with certain visitors and Chen's NYU-appointed aides eyeing each other warily across the room, occasionally to the point of confrontation.

Some of the strongest criticisms against Chen's NYU colleagues came from Fu and two of Chen's most ardent supporters: the human-rights activist Reggie Littlejohn and Republican Congressman Chris Smith.

"I felt Chen was being watched," Fu says. He recalls bringing a Chinese human-rights lawyer to Chen's apartment for a meeting one evening, during which CJ Huang, who lived in the same apartment building while working virtually around the clock as Chen's aide and interpreter, arrived carrying her laptop, complaining that her Internet was down.

After Huang was let in, the clacking of her keyboard took on an ominous cast to Fu, and he decided the Internet outage was a ruse to allow her to document the conversation. Fu's guest, the human-rights lawyer, seemed to feel the same way, and began pointedly photographing Huang, successfully creating such a fug of awkwardness in the apartment that Huang got up and left, Fu says. (One of Chen's former NYU colleagues thought it more likely Huang was doing work for her doctorate in Chinese history, which she had to squeeze in around her Chen schedule.)

Both Littlejohn, who runs an organization called Women's Rights Without Frontiers that campaigns against forced abortions in China, and Smith, the Republican congressman who worked to secure Chen's freedom, had similar complaints.

Smith says that in his numerous meetings with Chen, there was always somebody taking notes. "I don't know who they are or who they are reporting to," he says. Smith says the only time he was able to meet without a Chen aide present was in January this year, when he insisted that Danica Mills, Chen's main adviser since the previous autumn, wait outside while the congressman met Chen in his office.

Mills, banished to the corridor, soon began ringing Chen's phone repeatedly, Smith says. After some time, she opened the door, entered, retrieved Chen, and left, Smith says, in what he recalls as an unmatched breach of protocol in several decades of having an office on Capitol Hill. Mills declined to discuss the incident.

The concerns described by Fu, Smith and Littlejohn aren't universal. Other people, including activists, lawyers, and other supporters, told Reuters they did not encounter any problems when meeting with Chen.

And Chen's former NYU colleagues and aides, several of whom were hired from outside of NYU, bristle at the suggestion they could be rented by NYU to hoodwink a man they admire. They were present because Chen wanted them there, they say.

Fu was able to email Chen, they say, or to call Chen on the iPhone Fu had given him as a gift, or to meet privately with Chen whenever he liked - Fu does not dispute this - without anyone knowing what the two men discussed.

For example, no one interfered when Fu arranged for Viet Dinh, a Republican lawyer and a former assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush, to meet Chen in an NYU conference room.

Dinh's Washington-based firm Bancroft, known for representing Republican interests in Supreme Court hearings over the Affordable Care Act and the Defense of Marriage Act, wanted to offer Chen pro-bono legal advice after being approached by a ChinaAid board member. Fu says Chen wanted to get a second opinion on his book deal, which was being handled by Bob Barnett, another prominent Washington lawyer. Dinh declined to discuss what he did for Chen, aside from one service: A year later, Dinh's firm would help Chen circulate his dramatic statement attacking NYU.

Chen's aides say that if they took notes in meetings, it was so they could interpret accurately. And these aides say they were not mere interpreters, but had a much broader supporting role. That included playing "bad cop," one aide says, in which Chen would ask them to intercept a badly timed phone call or unwanted visitor at his building and tell whomever it was that Chen was tired or spending time with his children - which sometimes really was the case.

What Chen made of this discord isn't clear. He doesn't seem to question the trustworthiness of Mills, the aide Smith made wait in a corridor. After leaving NYU this summer, Chen privately hired Mills, who has worked as an artist and filmmaker in both China and the U.S., to stay on as his assistant.

Still, one aspect of Smith's claims is not entirely disputed by Chen's NYU associates. They say Chen was the boss of his own schedule. But a caveat applied to certain invitations - particularly some originating from Washington. In considering these, Chen first had to listen to loudly voiced opinions from Cohen and other colleagues that it was wiser to defer accepting.

(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Max Duncan in Beijing, Clare Jim in Taipei, and Paul Eckert in Washington, D.C. Edited by Michael Williams. Photo editing by Jim Bourg. Designed and illustrated by Troy Dunkley. Developed by Charlie Szymanski.)