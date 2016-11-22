Chesnara Plc (CSN.L), an insurance-focused takeover specialist, confirmed on Tuesday that it was in talks to potentially buy a business, after a Sky News report said the firm was in advanced talks to buy Legal & General's (LGEN.L) Dutch business..

Chesnara did not specify which company it was in talks with, but said there was no certainty that a deal could be reached.

Shares in the company were up 0.6 percent at 305.86 pence at 0815 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

