HONG KONG Hong Kong property group Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd (0001.HK), controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will form a joint venture to buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for 943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion).

Other joint venture partners include Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (1038.HK), Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK), and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd, Cheung Kong said in a statement.

