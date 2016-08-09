BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
WASHINGTON Chevron Mining Inc, in a settlement with state and federal authorities, has agreed to spend $143 million to clean up the Chevron Questa Mine Superfund site in New Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.