Chevron Corp said on Tuesday that its refinery in Richmond, California, was still operating following a blaze that engulfed its crude unit late on Monday.

"We are still continuing to operate," said spokesman Brent Tippen, adding that he could not yet provide details on which specific parts of the 245,000-barrels-per-day plant were running.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)