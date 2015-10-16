Hong Kong-based Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM.L) has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a securities filing.

The company, also known as Chi-Med, makes and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. It plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HCM."

BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as underwriters.

The IPO would raise up to $100 million, according to the filing, although the amount of money a company says it plans to raise its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder.

