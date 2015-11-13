Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is in talks to buy the Canadian unit of alternative equities trading platform, Chi-X Global Holdings, according to a Bloomberg report that appeared on The Globe and Mail.
A deal would value Chi-X Canada at about $100 million, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Chi-X Canada declined to comment. Nasdaq could not be immediately available for comment.
A deal could be announced within the next two weeks, the report said, citing one of the people. (bit.ly/1kTm2mo)
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
NEW YORK Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.