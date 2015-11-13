The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid -

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is in talks to buy the Canadian unit of alternative equities trading platform, Chi-X Global Holdings, according to a Bloomberg report that appeared on The Globe and Mail.

A deal would value Chi-X Canada at about $100 million, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chi-X Canada declined to comment. Nasdaq could not be immediately available for comment.

A deal could be announced within the next two weeks, the report said, citing one of the people. (bit.ly/1kTm2mo)

(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)