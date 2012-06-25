SANTIAGO Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina's AND_pb.SN(AKOb.N) shareholders on Monday approved a planned purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar PLR.SN via a share swap, creating one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.

With the acquisition, Andina looks to position itself as the third biggest regional distributor of Coca-Cola in terms of volume -- behind Mexico's Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N) and Arca Continental ARCA.MX -- and one of ten biggest in the world.

"We're convinced that this will allow us to create a bigger company, with presence in four countries, turning the company into a better platform to capitalize on new growth opportunities in the region," Andina Chairman Juan Claro told reporters.

Andina has operation in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and Coca-Cola Polar has operations in certain parts of Chile and Argentina, as well as throughout Paraguay.

The companies said in February they had agreed to merge.

Shareholders approved an exchange of newly issued Andina shares for Polar shares at a ratio of 0.33269 Andina Series A and B shares for each Polar share.

Under the deal, Polar's current shareholders would own 19.68 percent of Andina post closing.

Shares in Andina traded 0.05 percent stronger in midday Monday trade, outperforming a 1.09 percent fall on Santiago's blue-chip IPSA .IPSA stock exchange. Coca Cola Polar had not traded as of midday Monday.

