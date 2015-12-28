Fed's Yellen: Challenges for women in workplace must be tackled
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that barriers and challenges for women in the workplace, if not addressed, will hamper U.S. economic growth.
SANTIAGO Chile's government said late on Monday that it has requested to register a $3.0 billion debt shelf with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that considering the balance of a previously approved debt line, Chile would now be allowed to issue debt overseas for up to $4.2 billion over the next three years.
It added that the request with the SEC does not "necessarily mean the debt will be used by Chile's treasury."
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that barriers and challenges for women in the workplace, if not addressed, will hamper U.S. economic growth.
NEW YORK One of the Federal Reserve's experts on navigating a world of low inflation and economic growth said on Friday the U.S. central bank should seriously consider ditching its old policy framework for a new approach to hitting its price-level goal.