Police say 'minimal but necessary force' used on United passenger
A police officer said "minimal but necessary force" was used to remove a United Airlines customer from a plane in what has become a public relations disaster for the company.
SANTIAGO A medium-sized earthquake struck central Chile on Wednesday afternoon, rattling buildings in the capital of Santiago but not causing any damage, according to the country's emergency office.
A major 8.2 quake slammed the north of the country earlier this month, and a series of aftershocks have since jolted the Andean country.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese and Jeffrey Benkoe)
A police officer said "minimal but necessary force" was used to remove a United Airlines customer from a plane in what has become a public relations disaster for the company.
BEIRUT Syrian or Russian air strikes killed more than a dozen people and severely damaged a hospital in and around a town in rebel-held Idlib province on Tuesday, local medical workers and a monitoring group said.