SANTIAGO A medium-sized earthquake struck central Chile on Wednesday afternoon, rattling buildings in the capital of Santiago but not causing any damage, according to the country's emergency office.

A major 8.2 quake slammed the north of the country earlier this month, and a series of aftershocks have since jolted the Andean country.

